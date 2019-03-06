N. Korea’s food production at lowest level in decade – UN

North Korea’s food production last year fell to its lowest level in more than a decade, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Natural disasters hit the country already under crippling international sanctions over its weapons program. North Korea has for decades been grappling with chronic food shortages in the face of a dysfunctional state ration system and sanctions, according to the UN. Last year, Pyongyang called for an “all-out battle” against “an unprecedented heat wave” and its mission to the UN in New York last month warned of a food crisis. A prolonged heat wave, along with typhoon and floods, has taken a toll on the food harvest, which posted a nine-percent drop from 2017 to the lowest level in more than a decade, Reuters said, citing the statement.