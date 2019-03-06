5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

A powerful 5.7 earthquake has struck near the island of Mindanao, Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has said. The quake, registered at a depth of 60 km, occurred about 200 km northeast of Davao city, where some 1.2 million people live. So far there have been no reports of deaths or injuries. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also recorded the quake in the region with the same magnitude, noting however that the depth was registered at 17.9 km.