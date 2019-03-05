HomeNewsline

Israel strikes Gaza Strip in retaliation for balloons carrying ‘explosive devices’

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 21:58
Get short URL

IDF aircraft have carried out a number of strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, a retaliation for explosive balloon attacks on Israel, the army has confirmed. Earlier in the day two balloon-borne explosive devices had detonated in open areas in southern Israel, causing no injuries or material harm. The IDF warned that will continue to “act aggressively against terrorist acts.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies