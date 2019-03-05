Israel strikes Gaza Strip in retaliation for balloons carrying ‘explosive devices’
Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 21:58
IDF aircraft have carried out a number of strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, a retaliation for explosive balloon attacks on Israel, the army has confirmed. Earlier in the day two balloon-borne explosive devices had detonated in open areas in southern Israel, causing no injuries or material harm. The IDF warned that will continue to “act aggressively against terrorist acts.”