Poland adopts plan to protect British citizens in case of no-deal Brexit

Poland’s government has agreed to a backup plan in case Britain crashes out of the EU without an agreement. After its weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government said that it agreed to a draft bill that will protect the approximately 6,000 British citizens living in Poland who will lose their status as EU citizens. They will be given 21 months – until December 31, 2020 – to submit an application for residency status in Poland, AP reports. The fate of hundreds of thousands of Poles who live in the UK is also at stake. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. The UK’s parliament has rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal, raising the prospect of a chaotic departure from the bloc.