Cyprus is valued partner in EU defense project – German minister

Germany’s Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has said her country is looking to boost cooperation with Cyprus, which she called a valuable partner in the EU’s defense strategy due to its location and military facilities. Leyen said on Tuesday after talks with her Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides that Berlin will intensify cooperation with Cyprus on logistics and military mobility within the EU’s joint military investment and project development program, AP reported. Cyprus has a “unique selling point” in both its defense capabilities as well as its “unique geostrategic location,” the minister said. Cypriot officials say Turkey aims to raise tensions over Cyprus’ gas search, which Ankara strongly opposes.