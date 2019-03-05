HomeNewsline

Beijing urges US to return to compliance with INF, resolve disagreements with Russia

Published time: 5 Mar, 2019 10:35 Edited time: 5 Mar, 2019 12:10
Get short URL

The US needs to return to compliance with its commitments under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and resolve disagreements with Russia to ensure universal stability, China’s Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday. “China strongly opposes the United States’ withdrawal from that treaty,” spokesperson Lu Kang said. “We believe that Russia and the US should resolve disagreements as soon as possible and return to [compliance with] the accord,” he told reporters. According to the diplomat, Washington’s and Moscow’s decisions to quit the deal will have an adverse effect on global security, TASS said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies