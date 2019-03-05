Beijing urges US to return to compliance with INF, resolve disagreements with Russia

The US needs to return to compliance with its commitments under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and resolve disagreements with Russia to ensure universal stability, China’s Foreign Ministry stated on Tuesday. “China strongly opposes the United States’ withdrawal from that treaty,” spokesperson Lu Kang said. “We believe that Russia and the US should resolve disagreements as soon as possible and return to [compliance with] the accord,” he told reporters. According to the diplomat, Washington’s and Moscow’s decisions to quit the deal will have an adverse effect on global security, TASS said.