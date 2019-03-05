Tusk warns of ‘hostile foreign meddling’ in European Parliament elections in May

European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Tuesday of the risk of hostile foreign meddling in European Parliament elections in May. He also urged for a swift start to the “European renaissance” that France’s Emmanuel Macron had called for, Reuters reports. “There are external anti-European forces which are seeking – openly or secretly – to influence the democratic choices of the Europeans,” Tusk said, naming the ‘Leave’ result in Britain’s 2016 Brexit referendum as one such example. “Do not allow political parties that are founded by external forces hostile to Europe to decide on key priorities of the EU and the leadership of European institutions.” Tusk says he fully supports the way of thinking about Europe presented by Macron ahead of the election.