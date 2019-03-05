Swedish Academy to award 2 Nobel prizes for literature this year

The Swedish Academy will be allowed to award the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for literature this year, the Nobel Foundation has said, after a sex scandal forced a postponement of last year’s prize. “It will again be possible to award the Nobel prize in literature and this autumn laureates for both 2018 and 2019 will be selected,” the foundation said in a statement. Last year, it stopped the academy from awarding the prize after a string of sexual misconduct allegations against the husband of one of the members.