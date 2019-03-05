Egypt renewing mediation efforts in Gaza – Hamas leader

The leader of Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement has said that Egypt is launching a new round of mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire between the militant group and Israel. Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel on Monday of “opting out of short and long term understandings” aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave. Haniyeh said that last year Israel and Hamas reached an agreement for Israel to extend Gaza’s fishing zone, increase the territory’s electricity supply and allow cash into Gaza for Hamas public servants, AP reported. However, he said a botched Israeli undercover raid in Gaza last fall undermined an understanding over broader issues “as if they never existed.” Egyptian mediators could arrive this week to restart reconciliation efforts.