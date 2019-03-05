N. Korea’s Kim returns home from Vietnam after summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returned home on Tuesday after traveling two and a half days by train from Vietnam, where his nuclear summit with President Donald Trump ended without any agreement, AP reports. The crowd welcoming Kim at Pyongyang’s railway station gave shouts of joy and loud hurrahs upon his return, the KCNA said. The report briefly mentioned Kim’s summit with Trump but didn’t say the meeting failed to produce any agreement. Kim also had a two-day official visit to Vietnam that included a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong. It was the first visit to Vietnam by a North Korean leader since his late grandfather and North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung went there in 1964.