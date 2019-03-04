Palestinian president slams US administration during Baghdad visit

Senior Iraqi officials have expressed support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who blasted the Trump administration during a visit to Baghdad, AP reported. On Monday, Abbas held talks with President Barham Salih a day after he met with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Both leaders expressed their views on the importance of Jerusalem to the Palestinian people. Abbas said after meeting with Abdul Mahdi that “the current American administration is encouraging Israel to be a state above the law.” Abbas added that the Trump administration “is biased and not suitable to be a sponsor of peace talks.”