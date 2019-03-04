Venezuelan oil minister to visit Moscow as Caracas plans to formalize PDVSA office transfer

Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo is on his way to Moscow to formalize the transfer of the office of Venezuela’s PDVSA state giant from Lisbon to the Russian capital, according to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. “Besides, we are planning to move the office here of the company dealing with iron and aluminum,” the official told Rossiya 24 television. The statement comes days after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided to close PDVSA’s office in Lisbon and move it to Moscow, Sputnik said. PDVSA has recently been hit by US sanctions amid political unrest in Venezuela.