Kremlin expects date of N. Korean leader’s visit to Russia will be confirmed soon – spokesman

Russia expects that the exact date of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia will be agreed on in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. “There is no clarity now. The contacts have been ongoing through diplomatic channels,” Peskov said. “Indeed, this visit is on the agenda and there was an invitation. We hope that in the near future the exact date and venue will be agreed on through diplomatic channels,” TASS quoted him as saying. Various options for a summit were under discussion until the end of 2018. Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament), said following her visit to Pyongyang in late 2018 that the North Korean leader had expressed readiness to visit Russia.