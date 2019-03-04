Netherlands recalls ambassador to Iran after diplomats expelled

Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani drone in India's airspace – reports
Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 12:41 Edited time: 4 Mar, 2019 13:38
The Netherlands on Monday recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations after diplomats at its embassy in Tehran were expelled, according to Foreign Minister Stef Blok. The move comes just two months after the Netherlands accused Iran of being behind political killings on Dutch territory that triggered new EU sanctions against Tehran, Reuters reports. The diplomats have already returned to the Netherlands, Blok said. The FM said the expulsion of Dutch staff from Tehran was in response to the earlier expulsion of two Iranian diplomats from the Netherlands in June 2018, “due to strong indications from the AIVD [intelligence agency] that Iran has been involved in the liquidations of two Dutch people of Iranian origin.” Tehran has denied any involvement in alleged plots in Europe.

