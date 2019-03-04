Iran is implementing commitments under nuclear deal – IAEA’s Amano

Tehran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, said on Monday. “It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments,” Amano said, addressing IAEA’s board of governors in Vienna. The agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement, according to the official. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran will continue, Amano added. The agency has reiterated that it undertakes analysis and takes action “in an impartial, independent and objective manner, within the existing safeguards framework.”