US ends diplomatic demotion of EU ambassador

The US has put an end to a dispute with the EU over diplomatic protocol. US Ambassador Gordon Sondland announced on Monday that “effective immediately” a recent diplomatic demotion of the EU ambassador in the largely ceremonial diplomatic Order of Precedence would be ended, AP reported. The perceived snub caused friction in early January and was seen as underscoring deteriorating transatlantic relations. Sondland said in a statement that “the EU is a uniquely important organization, and one of America’s most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity.”