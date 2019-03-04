HomeNewsline

‘Brexit talks at critical stage’: UK is seeking legally binding changes to Irish backstop

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 07:43 Edited time: 4 Mar, 2019 09:49
Britain’s attorney general is seeking legally binding changes to the Irish border backstop, Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said on Monday, adding that the Brexit negotiations are at a critical stage. “That is fundamentally what this issue is about – ensuring that we are not trapped in this backstop arrangement which has caused so much concern,” Reuters quoted him as saying. “The negotiations are at a critical and sensitive point,” Brokenshire said. “People just need to have this little bit of patience to see how this now comes forward.”

