‘Brexit talks at critical stage’: UK is seeking legally binding changes to Irish backstop

Britain’s attorney general is seeking legally binding changes to the Irish border backstop, Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said on Monday, adding that the Brexit negotiations are at a critical stage. “That is fundamentally what this issue is about – ensuring that we are not trapped in this backstop arrangement which has caused so much concern,” Reuters quoted him as saying. “The negotiations are at a critical and sensitive point,” Brokenshire said. “People just need to have this little bit of patience to see how this now comes forward.”