Kosovo president: No land swap with Serbia

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci has rejected any idea of a land swap with Serbia. Speaking in the Albanian capital Tirana on Friday, Thaci said that “a land swap would never occur.” Last year, Thaci had proposed a “border correction,” with Kosovo getting Serbia’s southern Presevo Valley and giving nothing in exchange, without explaining how Serbia could accept that, AP said. Thaci also turned down the idea of a Greater Albania saying that “Kosovo’s union, the union of the Albanian nation is the union with the EU and NATO and the eternal friendship with the US.” Belgrade says it won’t take part in any further Kosovo-Serbia negotiations until a 100 percent import tariff on Serb and Bosnian goods is revoked.