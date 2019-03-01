Thousands of Algerians protest against Bouteflika’s plan to extend his 20-year rule

Police in Algiers on Friday fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters demonstrating against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s plan to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term in April elections, witnesses said. The crowd was quickly building up, with tens of thousands walking through the center of Algiers, Reuters reports. Assembling in the city center after Friday prayers, protesters chanted “Bye, bye Bouteflika” and “peaceful, peaceful.” Since last Friday thousands have reportedly taken part in rarely seen anti-government protests.