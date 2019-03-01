US Treasury issues Venezuela-related sanctions
Christian Democrats from Belgium, Luxembourg want Orban’s Fidesz out of EU group

Published time: 1 Mar, 2019 11:24 Edited time: 1 Mar, 2019 13:59
The Christian Democrat parties from Belgium and Luxembourg want to kick Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban out of their European Union EPP umbrella group. The move could impact European elections in May. The Luxembourg and two Belgian member parties wrote to the presidency asking for Orban’s Fidesz to be excluded because the Hungarian leader “has been acting in striking contradiction” with EPP values, AP reports. Orban has launched a campaign against EPP member and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for being far too lax when it comes to immigration and accusing him to open up the EU borders to unchecked migration.

