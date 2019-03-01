Deep 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru

An earthquake with magnitude 7.1 struck southern Peru, 67km north-northwest of Juliaca, the United States Geological Survey has said. The earthquake was very deep at 258km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, Reuters reports. On February 22, a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Ecuador close to the country’s border with Peru. The official geophysics institute in Peru said at the time it registered two aftershocks of 6.06 and 6.6 magnitude in the 30 minutes that followed the first tremor.