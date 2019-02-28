EU Commission strikes back at Hungarian information campaign against Juncker, Soros

The European Commission on Thursday addressed suggestions in a Hungarian government information campaign that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and billionaire investor George Soros seek to flood the country with migrants, Reuters reports. The Commission published a report debunking the assertions on billboards and full-page newspaper ads. The report rejected Hungarian assertions that the EU executive arm wanted to introduce refugee resettlement quotas, stating that refugee resettlement “is and will always be on a purely voluntary basis.” The Commission also said that EU funding had nothing to do with a country’s stance on immigration, but that cohesion money would go to states hit by migration.