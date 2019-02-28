Philippines, US to discuss defense treaty, sea disputes – Manila

Philippines officials say a proposal to re-examine a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between Washington and Manila, and territorial conflicts in the South China Sea are likely to be discussed during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will meet a Pentagon official next month before formal talks begin on reviewing the treaty, which calls on the allies to come to each other's defense against an external attack, AP said. America’s top diplomat arrived in Manila on Thursday and is expected to also brief President Rodrigo Duterte about talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.