S. Korean president prepares new engagement plans after Trump-Kim summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to offer new proposals for inter-Korean engagement following a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Moon’s office said the announcement is planned for a ceremony on Friday marking the 100th anniversary of a 1919 uprising by Koreans against Japan’s colonial rule and will likely include plans for economic cooperation between the rival Koreas. Moon expects to speak with Trump on the phone on Thursday after Trump’s meeting with Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam. On Monday, Moon expressed hope on the material progress of the North’s nuclear disarmament and the easing of the sanctions, which would allow further space for inter-Korean cooperation, including joint economic projects, AP reported.