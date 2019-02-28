Thailand’s new internet security law gives sweeping powers to state agencies

Thailand’s military-appointed parliament on Thursday passed a controversial cybersecurity law that gives sweeping powers to state cyber agencies. The Cybersecurity Act, voted unanimously, is the latest in a wave of new laws in Asian countries that assert government control over the internet. Civil liberties advocates, internet companies and business groups have protested the legislation, saying it would sacrifice privacy and the rule of law, Reuters said. Internet freedom activists have called the legislation a “cyber martial law.” However, the military government has pushed for several laws it says will support the country’s digital economy, including an amendment to the Computer Crime Act in 2017, which has been used to crack down on dissent.