EU migration to UK lowest since 2009 as Brexit draws closer

Net migration to Britain from the EU fell to its lowest since 2009 in the 12 months to September, the decline steepening as Brexit approaches, official data showed on Thursday. Net migration of EU nationals into Britain fell to 57,000 in the 12 months to September, adding to a string of weaker increases since British voters, many of them keen to reduce immigration, opted to leave the bloc in a June 2016 referendum, Reuters said. Net migration of non-EU citizens was the highest since 2004, meaning a total of 283,000 more people moved to Britain than left it, the biggest increase in nearly a year, the Office for National Statistics said. Non-EU migration rose to 261,000, the biggest increase since 2004, according to the ONS.