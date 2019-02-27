If Britain needs more time for Brexit, ‘we won’t refuse’ – Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that if Britain needed more time to sort out its departure from the European Union, she would not refuse. “If Britain needs some more time, we won’t refuse but we are striving for an orderly solution,” Merkel said. The statement came during her joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Reuters said. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday paved the way for a delay to Brexit until June from its planned date of March 29 if she loses the latest vote on her divorce deal next month.