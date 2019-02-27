Lavrov hopes for de-escalation of India-Pakistan situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed his hope for a de-escalation of the India-Pakistan situation. The statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry was released on Wednesday after a meeting between the top Russian diplomat and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in China’s Wuzhen, on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. The two sides also discussed the current issues on the bilateral agenda and the current international and regional problems, as well as the fight against international terrorism, TASS reported.