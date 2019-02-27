British lawmakers to vote on up to 5 proposed changes to PM May’s Brexit plan – speaker

UK lawmakers will have the opportunity to vote on up to five proposed changes to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans on Wednesday, according to Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. He has chosen an amendment put forward by Labour which calls on the government to adopt the opposition party’s Brexit plans, including a permanent customs union with the EU, Reuters reports. Others selected include one which calls on the government to rule out leaving the EU without a deal and one which seeks to put into law May’s promise that by mid-March Parliament will have the chance to either back her deal, a no-deal exit, or delay Brexit.