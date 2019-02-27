Poland open to meeting with Israel after Holocaust spat – Warsaw

Warsaw is open to a meeting with Israel also involving other countries from central Europe, after it pulled out of a similar meeting last week, Poland’s foreign minister said on Wednesday. Jacek Czaputowicz said in Budapest that there are “no obstacles” to the meeting, although “some things still have to be cleared up with the Israeli side.” Poland pulled out of the February 19 meeting. The move came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Poles had cooperated with the Nazis during the Holocaust and Israel’s acting foreign minister referenced a quote from former Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir, who said that Poles “suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk,” according to AFP.