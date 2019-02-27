Thousands rally in Myanmar to change army-drafted constitution

Thousands of people rallied in Myanmar’s commercial capital on Wednesday in support of constitutional reform. The protests were held amid mounting tension between the ruling party and the military over changes to the charter that enshrines the army’s role in politics. Demonstrators gathered in the center of Yangon to hear speeches by democracy activists while singers led the crowd in chants of “take a rest, military dictatorship,” Reuters reported. It was the second demonstration in the city in a week. Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party launched a bid in January to change the charter, pushing through parliament a proposal to form a committee to devise amendments despite objections from military-aligned lawmakers.