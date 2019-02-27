Taliban’s statement on India, Pakistan clashes is fake – spokesman

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has said the Afghan militant group has not issued any press statement about the ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan. “The statement circulating about their comments on India, Pakistan clashes was fake,” Mujahid told Reuters on Wednesday. “We have not said that India, Pakistan clashes will affect the Afghan peace process,” the spokesman said. US and Taliban officials looking to end a 17-year war in Afghanistan reportedly began their most detailed and high-level discussions yet on foreign troop withdrawals and counter-terrorism on Tuesday. The Taliban’s newly-appointed political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar joined the talks in Doha, Qatar, for the first time, flying in from Pakistan.