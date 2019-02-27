Erdogan hopes US ‘changes its mind’ on Ankara’s S-400 deal with Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope that Washington would eventually change its mind on Turkey’s plans to buy S-400 missile defense systems from Russia. He made the statement in an interview with the Turkey’s NTV channel. “At present, relevant agencies conduct all the necessary talks, and will continue to do so… I hope that this wrongful approach by the United States would change,” he said, commenting on the possibility of US sanctions over the agreement. US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell said in June last year that Turkey’s contract to purchase S-400 missile systems from Russia would severely damage bilateral relations and lead to unilateral US sanctions against Ankara, TASS reported.