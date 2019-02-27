Beijing calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

China’s Foreign Ministry has said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment on Wednesday in Beijing, Reuters said. Pakistan shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Pakistan armed forces said. The previous day, Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both sides to show restraint. The European Union has also called for restraint amid tension between India and Pakistan.