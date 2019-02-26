EU could approve short Brexit delay – sources

The European Union would be ready to approve a short Brexit delay should Britain need more time to ensure parliamentary ratification of their divorce agreement, Reuters reported, citing three EU officials. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered the possibility of a short delay to Brexit, drawing a largely positive response from Brussels. “If a request for a delay of the Brexit date is submitted, it would be considered favorably,” a senior EU official said. “We have not seen a request but an extension of a couple of months would be relatively straightforward.” Another official said it was “good to see rational arguments being heard” in Britain, and a third person said this would be “in line” with EU thinking on how to get to a final Brexit deal.