Hungary’s citizens to receive letter from PM Orban on EU’s pro-immigration efforts – spokesman

Published time: 26 Feb, 2019 14:21 Edited time: 26 Feb, 2019 15:50
The Hungarian government is stepping up its campaign against the leadership of the EU, saying that it seeks to promote mass immigration into the continent. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Tuesday that citizens will receive a letter from Prime Minister Viktor Orban explaining what Hungary says are the EU’s pro-immigration efforts, which Hungary opposes. EU leaders and European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have rejected Hungary’s campaign, launched last week with billboards and television and print ads. The European Commission’s Hungarian office has issued a rebuttal of Orban’s claims, denying that it wants to cut financial assistance for countries opposing migration or that it wants to weaken member states’ border protection rights, AP said.

