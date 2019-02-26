US Mideast peace plan addresses borders issue, Kushner says in Gulf

White House adviser Jared Kushner has given a broad outline of a US peace plan for the Middle East, saying it will address final-status issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a visit to US-allied Gulf Arab states, Kushner made no specific mention of a Palestinian state in an interview broadcast on Monday on Sky News Arabia. He said, however, that the long-awaited peace proposal would build on “a lot of the efforts in the past,” including the 1990 Oslo accords that provided a foundation for Palestinian statehood, and would require concessions from both sides. Kushner said the proposal also contained a “political plan, which is very detailed” and “really about establishing borders and resolving final-status issues.” President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is expected to focus on the economic component of the plan during the week-long trip, Reuters reports.