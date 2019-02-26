UN regains access to Red Sea mills grains in Yemen after 6 months – Guterres

UN aid officials have been able to reach the Red Sea mills in Yemen’s Hodeidah port for the first time in six months, in a move to avert famine. “Finally it was possible for us to reach the so-called Red Sea mills which are important infrastructure in relation to distribution of namely essential food and other elements,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday. “So at least slowly some progress is being made.” Guterres was addressing a UN pledging conference in Geneva where the world body is seeking $4 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen this year. Saudi Arabia announced it would contribute $500 million, Reuters reports.