US relocating special units to Puerto Rico and army to Columbia to oust Maduro – Russia
HomeNewsline

Former Israeli minister Segev sentenced to 11 years for ‘spying for Iran’

Published time: 26 Feb, 2019 09:37 Edited time: 26 Feb, 2019 10:07
Get short URL

A former Israeli minister was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for spying for the country’s main enemy Iran, the prosecutor said, citing a plea bargain in the case. Gonen Segev served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996. The official had previously agreed to a plea bargain on charges of serious espionage and transfer of information to the enemy, AFP reports. Court hearings were held in secret due to the nature of the case.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies