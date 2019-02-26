Former Israeli minister Segev sentenced to 11 years for ‘spying for Iran’

A former Israeli minister was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for spying for the country’s main enemy Iran, the prosecutor said, citing a plea bargain in the case. Gonen Segev served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996. The official had previously agreed to a plea bargain on charges of serious espionage and transfer of information to the enemy, AFP reports. Court hearings were held in secret due to the nature of the case.