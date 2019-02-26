British MPs could vote on Brexit deal next week – PM May’s de-facto deputy

Theresa May could bring a Brexit deal to a vote in parliament as early as next week, British PM’s de-facto deputy, David Lidington, said on Tuesday. When asked if May would rule out a no-deal Brexit, he did not address the question directly, Reuters reported. “These negotiations are at an absolutely critical time,” Lidington said. “I hope it’s sooner… by March 12 this will come back to the House of Commons for a clear decision.” The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported that May will on Tuesday propose formally ruling out a no-deal Brexit in a bid to avoid a rebellion by lawmakers who are threatening to grab control of the divorce process.