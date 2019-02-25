Japan works on Lavrov’s visit, date to be approved – Tokyo

The government of Japan is working on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Tokyo, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The exact date of his visit is still a subject for final approval, TASS reported. Special envoys of the leaders of the two countries will hold a meeting in the near future, and then the date of Lavrov’s visit to Japan will be approved to hold another round of peace treaty negotiations, the ministry said. At their meeting on February 16 in Munich, Lavrov and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono agreed that their deputies Igor Morgulov and Takeo Mori would hold consultations on the peace treaty issue in the coming weeks.