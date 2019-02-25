Brexit delay raised at May-Merkel meeting in Egypt, not followed by ‘substantive discussion’

The possibility of extending Article 50 was raised at a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Egypt, a government official said on Monday. However, there was no “substantive” discussion of the issue, Reuters reports. “It wasn’t something the PM raised,” the official told reporters, adding that if asked, May would always say an extension is not something she wants to do. He said it was not the focus of their conversation on the sidelines of an EU-Arab League summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.