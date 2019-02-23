North Korea’s Kim begins 2-day train journey to Hanoi ahead of Trump summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left Pyongyang railway station on the first leg of his trip to Hanoi, state media said on Saturday. The two-and-a-half day overland trip will see Kim travel by special train to the Chinese capital Beijing, where he is expected to disembark and continue his journey to the Vietnamese capital by car. Hailed as an “official friendly visit” by the Vietnamese government, Kim is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump between February 27-28 to discuss progress on denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.