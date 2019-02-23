Trump names Canadian ambassador & McConnell favorite Kelly Craft as US envoy to UN

US President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, current US Ambassador to Canada, to represent the US at the United Nations after the previous front-runner for the nomination –former Fox News presenter and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert– withdrew her name from consideration last weekend. Craft, a major Republican donor married to a billionaire coal-mining executive, came highly recommended by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton. She joined the administration in October 2017.