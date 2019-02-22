Ireland publishes no-deal Brexit legislation, hopes law ‘will never be needed’

The Irish government published a bill on Friday designed to ease the damage if Britain leaves the European Union next month without a Brexit divorce deal. However, Dublin hopes the law will never be needed. Ireland plans to fast-track the bill through parliament before the UK’s scheduled departure from the bloc on March 29, AP said. As a major trading partner of Britain, and the only EU country that shares a land border with the UK, Ireland faces a huge economic hit if a “no-deal” Brexit introduces tariffs, customs checks and other barriers between Britain and the EU. The bill seeks to support Irish businesses and ensure that citizens can still get health care and pension payments in the UK.