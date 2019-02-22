Pakistan’s govt re-imposes ban on US-wanted suspect’s charities

Pakistan has re-imposed a ban on two charities run by a US-wanted suspect behind the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The country’s top security body decided on the ban during a meeting held by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Interior Ministry said on Friday. The charities – Jamat-ut-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation – are thought to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group founded by Hafiz Saeed. The Muslim cleric lives in Pakistan and often addresses anti-India rallies, AP said. The two were banned last February when the government froze their assets in compliance with a UN request. However, Pakistan’s Supreme Court in September allowed them to resume operations. Lashker-e-Taiba has been blamed for the Mumbai attacks.