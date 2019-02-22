Deep 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Ecuador border region

A deep magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck the Peru-Ecuador border region early on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said. The quake caused tremors that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said were felt around the country, Reuters reports. The epicenter was in a sparsely populated area 224km (140 miles) east-southeast of Ambato, Ecuador, at a depth of 132km. The USGS’s initial reading assessed the quake, which occurred at 5:17am local time (1017 GMT), at magnitude 7.7. There was no risk of a tsunami being triggered, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. There were no reports of casualties or damage.