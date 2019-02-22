Myanmar’s Suu Kyi woos investors to Rakhine, says world ‘focused on negative aspects’

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi called for investment in the crisis-hit western state of Rakhine on Friday. She said that the world had “focused narrowly on negative aspects” in the state from which some 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled since 2017. On a rare visit to Rakhine, Suu Kyi emphasized responsible business practices as she addressed an investment fair sponsored by Japan in the coastal state’s tourist hotspot of Ngapali beach, Reuters reports. She made only a brief reference to the conflicts that have roiled areas several hundred kilometers to the north, including a fresh conflict with Rakhine rebels that has displaced more than 5,000 since December.