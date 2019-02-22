‘No Brexit deal in desert’: EU’s Tusk to meet UK PM May in Egypt, official says

EU leaders will not clinch a deal on Brexit during a summit with their Arab peers in Egypt scheduled for Sunday and Monday, an EU official said on Friday. “There will be no deal in the desert,” the official said when asked about the chances of a Brexit breakthrough during the EU summit with the League of Arab States in Sharm el-Sheikh on February 24-25, according to Reuters. The source said that European Council President Donald Tusk would hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the summit on Sunday at 4:30pm local time in Egypt.