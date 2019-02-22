Over 220,000 Syrian refugees return home with support of Russian military – official

Over 220,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homes with the support of the Russian military, according to Sergey Solomatin, the head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria. Ten checkpoints have been opened, Solomatin said, adding that 222,884 people have returned as of February 20. He said two mobile checkpoints are now functioning near the Rukban camp in Syria, inside the 55km zone around the Al-Tanf US military base, TASS reported. Along with the Russian military, members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent are stationed at the checkpoints, ready to provide medical aid to refugees leaving the Rukban camp. A spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that refugees at the camp find themselves “in inhumane conditions,” and urged the release of at least women and children.